Cheers to Betty White! Drinking and Eating Just Like Betty White for Her 100th Birthday!

As the nation says goodbye to beloved Betty White and posthumously celebrates her 100th birthday, fans are celebrating just like Betty White would have wanted! It’s no secret White enjoyed vodka. She admitted it multiple times in interviews. She said she enjoyed vodka on ice with lots of citrus like lemon or grapefruit. Abe Stevens from Humboldt Distillery brings a recipe with Humboldt Distillery’s organic vodka. document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/01/BETTY-VODKA.mp4 "EZ Lemon Vodka" 1.5 oz Humboldt Distillery Organic Vodka 1/4 wedge of lemon ice 7UP soda Squeeze and add 1/4 lemon to tumbler with ice, add vodka and top with just enough soda to balance the tartness of lemon. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/01/BETTY-SANDWICH.mp4 According to her assistant, Kiersten Mikelas, White enjoyed eating a peanut butter, bologna and iceberg lettuce sandwiches on white bread for lunch. Her assistant said White’s mother used to make the snack for her as a child.