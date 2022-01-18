CVUSD Temporarily Limits Free COVID-19 Testing

COACHELLA (CNS) – The Coachella Valley Unified School District will temporarily limit free COVID-19 testing to students and staff starting today. The move is due in part to supply constraints, according to CVUSD spokesperson Lissette Santiago. Students and staff will need to show their student or staff ID in order to receive free COVID-19 testing from the school district. District officials did not say when testing would be reopened to the public. The move comes as 197 students and 84 staff members are out due to active COVID-19 cases. The district returned from winter break on Jan. 10. CVUSD’s testing schedule can be found at http://www.cvusd.us/. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-01-18-2022 09:46