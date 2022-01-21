Meat Loaf, Grammy Award Winning Singer And Actor, Dies At 74

LOS ANGELES (CNS) – Meat Loaf, the Grammy Award winning singer, rock star and actor, known for his album "Bat Out of Hell" and his role in the movie "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," has died. He was 74. The singer, who was born Marvin Lee Aday, died Thursday, according to a statement posted by his family on his official Facebook page. "Our hearts are broken to announce that the incomparable Meat Loaf passed away tonight," the statement said. "We know how much he meant to so many of you and we truly appreciate all of the love and support as we move through this time of grief in losing such an inspiring artist and beautiful man… From his heart to your souls — don’t ever stop rocking!" No cause of death was released, but he had numerous health scares over the years. Meat Loaf recorded several hit songs, including "Paradise by the Dashboard Light," "Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad," and "I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)." "Bat Out of Hell," was released in 1977. It was a best-selling collaboration, with more than 40 millions sales, with songwriter Jim Steinman and producer Todd Rundgren and made Meat Loaf one of the most popular performers in rock. "Bat Out of Hell" included the songs "You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth," the title track, and "Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad" and "Paradise By the Dashboard Light." As an actor, Meat Loaf appeared in the movie "Fight Club" and TV shows "Glee" and "South Park." Meat Loaf’s other albums included "Bat Out of Hell III: The Monster is Loose," "Hell in a Handbasket" and "Braver Than We Are." Meat Loaf was raised in Dallas, Texas, and was the son of a school teacher who was a single mom. He attended Lubbock Christian College and what is now the University of North Texas. He played the biker Eddie in the theater and film versions of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show" in the 1970s. He is survived by Deborah Gillespie, his wife since 2007, and by daughters Pearl and Amanda Aday. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-01-21-2022 01:24