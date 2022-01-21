Two Teenagers Behind Bars For Alleged Robbery And Assault

COACHELLA (CNS) – Two 13-year-olds were behind bars today for allegedly robbing and assaulting other juveniles with a prop gun and knife. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department received a report of an armed robbery at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday at Dateland Park, located in the 51800 block of Shady Lane. According to Sgt. David Aldrich, the two juveniles approached another teenager riding his bicycle and brandished a firearm at him demanding the bike. The two suspects then fled the scene with the victim’s bike, although no injuries were reported. Further investigation resulted in the discovery of the two suspects’ identities and revealed that one of them was involved in a previous assault with a deadly weapon report on Jan. 11. According to Aldrich, the suspect in this incident approached another teenager who was walking home from school in the 1200 block of Ninth Street. The suspect then allegedly brandished a knife and attempted to stab the victim, who got away uninjured. On Thursday, authorities arrested the two 13-year-olds and took them into custody at the Riverside County Juvenile Hall in Indio. During their arrest, a "prop" firearm was recovered. The identity of the two juveniles were withheld due to their age. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc.