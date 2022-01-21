Wind Advisory Across The Coachella Valley

It has been a windy evening across the Coachella Valley. This time lapse video from our Rancho Mirage Camera is looking West, you can see the clouds moving in and the sand kicking up in the air. We are under a wind advisory. Make sure to check your patio umbrellas, take your time on the roads, and be ready in case we have road closures along the wash. Right now all roads are open, but that could change.