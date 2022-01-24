Alyssa Milano Talks to Manny the Movie Guy About “Brazen”

I love me some Alyssa Milano! Loved her since "Who’s the Boss" and of course "Charmed!" And now, the actress is starring in "Brazen" based on Nora Roberts’ novel Brazen Virture. I spent some time with Milano to talk about her role, both as the lead actress and producer of the film. And she is as charming as ever! "Brazen" is now available to stream on Netflix. For my complete "Brazen" interview, click here.