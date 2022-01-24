FIRST LOOK: The Coachella Valley Firebirds Unveil Team Jerseys

On Monday, January 24th at the Palm Springs Air Museum, the AHL Coachella Valley Firebirds unveiled their team jerseys for the first time. Coachella Valley Firebirds Unveil New Team Jerseys The jerseys were delivered by the Firebirds’ NHL team, the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken sent a treasure chest with the jerseys inside, then the kid’s Coachella Valley hockey team, the Desert Blaze assisted in opening and unveiling to the crowd. Displayed in two different colors, dark blue and white with the main firebirds’ logo in the center on the front. On the sleeves, shows stripes of orange, red, and Seattle Kraken blue. The shoulders will don the secondary logo representing the nine cities making up the Coachella Valley. Oak View Group // CV Firebirds Troy Bodie, Director of Hockey and Business Operations for the Coachella Valley Firebirds is excited to finally be able to show the community what they’ve been working so hard on. "We’ve talked about this for a long time and talked about building this team and this is another big step and a big announcement for us. Being a former player myself, actually getting the jersey and being able to put it on it brings chills so I’m glad to present this to the valley and what we’ll be seeing in the future." Already huge Firebirds fans and season ticket holders, Melissa and Matthew Clark love the jerseys and are excited to see pro hockey in the desert. "I think it’ll help bring a lot of the communities together." Melissa says, "because we’ll have a common thing to have fun with and enjoy." "It’s great for family and kids." Matthew adds, "you know a nice afternoon outing, go to a hockey game! It’s going to be perfect." "I like them. I like them a lot." Melissa says about the Firebirds threads, "I’m just excited for ours to come in September, we’ve already bought it." The jerseys are available for pre-order, with the first shipments expected to be sent out this fall. Click here –> TO PREORDER YOUR JERSEYS NOW