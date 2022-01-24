Morongo Casino Resort & Spa Hiring For Several Hundred Positions At Multiple Job Fairs Starting January 25

MORONGO CASINO RESORT & SPA – The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa is looking to hire several hundred team members over the course of five job fairs with the first event scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 25 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the Morongo Grand Ballroom. Other job fairs are scheduled for Feb. 3, Feb. 9, Feb. 15, and Feb. 23. Following recent job fairs held at the end of 2021, the upcoming events signal continued growth for the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa and an expanding need for team members. "From our 2020 expansion to the upcoming opening of the innovative Marketplace by celebrity chef Fabio Viviani, we’re excited to be adding new team members who share our commitment to providing a world-class resort experience to our guests," said Richard St. Jean, Morongo’s Chief Operating Officer. "There’s never been a better time to consider joining our growing team at the Morongo Casino Resort & Spa." The job fairs will include positions and the opportunity for on-the-spot offers for several departments including cash operations, count room, entertainment, food and beverage, hospitality, housekeeping, promotions, public safety and surveillance, and the Morongo Travel Center. The events will also feature positions at Marketplace, a new upscale food hall concept featuring seven gourmet eateries by "Top Chef" star Fabio Viviani. Set to open this spring, the Marketplace will allow diners to pay a single fee to experience gourmet dishes from Italy, Mexico, Brazil, and regions across South America, Asia, and the Southern United States. Candidates should complete an online application prior to attending the event, available at http://www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment. Morongo offers competitive wages and benefits, and team members are empowered with the skills and tools to succeed through job training and tuition reimbursement programs, and a promote-from-within policy. Morongo benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance options for full-time team members and dependents with affordable pricing, and life insurance options for full and part-time team members. Additional benefits include a 401(k) plan, vacation and jury duty pay, paid meal breaks and free meals. Team members receive discounts at Morongo restaurants and various enterprises, including Sage Spa, Canyon Lanes Bowling, and the Morongo Golf Club at Tukwet Canyon. As one of the largest employers in Riverside County, Morongo provides thousands of local jobs and generates nearly $3 billion in annual economic activity. For more information, please visit http://www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment