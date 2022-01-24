Palm Springs International Airport Sets Seventh Straight Monthly Passenger Record

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Palm Springs International Airport surpassed its all-time passenger record for the month of December, the seventh straight monthly record broken, officials announced today. The total passenger count for December was 276,527, an 8.6% increase from the previous record set in December 2018, according to officials. The total passenger count for the entirety of 2021 was 2,092,943, an increase of 67% compared to 2020. Airport officials did not expect passenger numbers to rebound to pre- pandemic levels until 2023, but since June, the airport has set passenger records each month. PSP officials attributed the streak of records to more year-round flights, more airlines at the airport and decreasing fares. "PSPs route growth has created greater access for locals who were asking for more flight options," said Harry Barret, interim executive director of aviation. "It is also revealing opportunities for our region. We are astounded by the record passenger numbers we’ve experienced, and we’re eager to work toward translating those numbers into job opportunities and economic progress for our community." Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-01-24-2022 09:50 Return to Full List | Return to Search Results