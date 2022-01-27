Fantasy Springs Resort Casino Hosts Job Fair Today

INDIO (CNS) – Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio will have a job fair Thursday in an attempt to fill more than 90 positions. The event will take place in the casino’s Special Events Center from 2 to 6 p.m. The casino, which is owned by the Cabazon Band of Mission Indians, is looking for employees in a variety of departments, including food and beverage services, casino floor operations and cash operations. The first 50 job seekers to complete an in-person application will receive a $50 gift card. Prospective employees are asked to dress professionally and bring a resume. Available jobs can be viewed at www.fantasyspringsresort.com/employment/. Fantasy Springs is located at 84-245 Indio Springs Parkway. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-01-27-2022 01:05