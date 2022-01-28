Now Hiring: Palm Desert Aquatic Center Accepting Instructor, Life Guards Applications

The Palm Desert Aquatic Center is now hiring. They are looking for about a dozen new staff members to support the facility and swim community this upcoming Spring and Summer. The 8-acre year-round facility is in need of life guards, swim teachers and anyone interested in working by the pool during the desert’s summer heat. Some positions start at $16.50 per hour, and there is no prior swim/ water safety knowledge needed. The center will provide training and offers lifesaving Red Cross certifications upon completion. The Palm Desert Aquatic Center featuring three pools, multiple slides, diving boards, and a variety of play features designed to delight water lovers of all ages. It’s located in Palm Desert’s Civic Center Park and the Aquatic Center is owned by the City of Palm Desert and operated by Family YMCA of the Desert. More information can be found at PDPool.com, or you can call 760-565-7467. To apply for a position visit YMCAoftheDesert.org and scroll down to the bottom of the page.