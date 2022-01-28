One Killed And Three Injured In Anza Highway Crash

ANZA (CNS) – A vehicle rolled down a hillside along Highway 371 in Anza Friday, landing on its roof, killing one person and injuring three others, two of whom were small children. The fatal crash happened about 1:30 p.m. on the eastbound 371, near Burnt Valley Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that the sedan went out of control and veered onto the shoulder of the two-lane corridor, then plunged 100 feet, rolling onto its roof before coming to a stop. One of the adults in the vehicle suffered severe trauma, while another suffered minor to moderate injuries, as did a 6-year-old boy and a 2-year- old girl, all of whom extricated themselves from the vehicle with assistance from good Samaritans, the CHP said. Riverside County Fire Department crews reached the location within 15 minutes and immediately began life-saving measures on the victim with grave injuries, whose identity was not disclosed. Despite paramedics’ efforts, the party was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after 2 p.m., according to officials at the scene. Two Mercy Air helicopters were summoned to airlift the children to a hospital, but the minors’ father refused to permit them to go airborne, and they were instead transported to a Temecula-area trauma center via ground ambulances, officials said. The highway remained open, though fire engines were obstructing one side, with CHP officers directing traffic around them. The cause of the crash was under investigation. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-01-28-2022 14:39