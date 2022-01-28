Washington Charter School Participates in The Great Kindness Challenge

Students and faculty Washington Charter School in Palm Desert have been spreading positivity this week. Allan Lehman Principal at Washington Charter School The school participated in the California Department of Education’s Great Kindness Challenge from January 24 – 28, 2022. Allan Lehmann, principal of Washington Charter School is proud of the efforts of students and school community this week. "It’s a culture of kindness at our school and we really care about our students, and our students care about one another," said Lehmann. The initiative is apart of a global campaign to promote positive, action-based bullying-prevention in kindergarten through grade twelve. WCS ambassadors, Leighton, Arjun, and Masyn all shared it was important to be kind for everyone to work together. The challenge focuses on kindness practices and engages social-emotional learning: self-awareness, self-control, and interpersonal skills that are vital for school, work, and life success.