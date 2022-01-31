Desert Living Now: Coachella Valley Go Red for Women Luncheon 2022

February is known for its association with the color red and hearts during the month’s famous U.S. holiday on the 14th, but did you know February is also American Heart Month. Sanctioned in 1964, February brings awareness to one of the largest silent killers of women, cardiovascular disease. On the first Friday of the month the American Heart Association allows everyone to share their support by wearing red. In this Desert Living Now, Dr. Edith Jones-Poland chairwomen with the American Heart Association Go Red for Women in the Coachella Valley and the Hi-Desert explains how this Friday, February 4, 2022, is wear red day. She also shares details on this year’s Coachella Valley Go Red for Women Luncheon, which will take place Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Westin Mission Hills in Palm Springs. More information can be found at CVGoRedLuncheon.Heart.org.