Desert Living Now: Desert Town Hall 2022

The H.N. and Frances C. Berger Foundation is starting theri Desert Town Hall Speakers series for 2022. The series consists of four speaking events which will take placed at the Renaissance Esmeralda Resort & Spa in Indian Wells. Desert Town Hall Speaker Series kicks off Tuesday, February 1st at 5 p.m. with the Youth Town Hall followed by the main event at 6 p.m. Speakers for the series includes: · Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Mike Huckabee on February 1. Sarah Huckabee Sanders served as White House Press Secretary for President Donald J. Trump from 2017 to 2019. Mike Huckabee is the host of the TV show "Huckabee" on TBN each weekend, and is a Fox News contributor, NY Times best-selling author of 14 books. He was the 44th Governor of Arkansas from 1996 until 2007. · Jon Meacham on February 24. Writer, reviewer, and presidential biographer. A former Executive Editor and Executive Vice President at Random House, he is a contributing writer to The New York Times Book Review, a contributing editor to Time magazine, and a former Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek. · Ron Howard and Clint Howard on March 14. The Academy Award-winning filmmaker and his actor brother will offer their insight to a childhood spent on TV, growing up amid sound stages, and Hollywood legends. · Paul Nicklen and Cristina Mittermeier on March 30. Photographers, filmmakers, and explorers who document the beauty of our planet. There are limited number of tickets for the 2022 season are still available, beginning at $400 which includes all four events. More information can be found at www.deserttownhall.org or call (760)610-2852.