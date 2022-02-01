Desert Hot Springs Residential Fire Contained

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Firefighters contained a residential structure fire that broke out in Desert Hot Springs Tuesday. The Riverside County Fire Department received a report of the blaze at 7:48 a.m. Tuesday in the 66000 block of Acoma Avenue. Firefighters arrived to find a single-story residence fully engulfed in flames and were able to contain the blaze in about 30 minutes. No injuries or displacements were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-02-01-2022 09:22