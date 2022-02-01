Hundreds Of IID Indio Customers Briefly Lose Power

INDIO (CNS) – Approximately 372 Imperial Irrigation District customers in Indio lost power Tuesday, but the lights were back on for most customers about 20 minutes later. The utility sent an alert at 11:46 a.m. Tuesday advising the public of the outage and letting customers know that troubleshooters were en route to resolve the issue. Crews were able to restore power to 349 of the customers at about noon, with 23 customers still without power, according to an IID social media post. The utility did not provide an expected time for full power restoration. The cause of the outage was unknown. The IID serves electricity to more than 150,000 customers in parts of Riverside and San Diego counties, and all of Imperial County. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-02-01-2022 12:17