Desert Living Now
Desert Living: DAP Health’s Harm Reduction Program
DAP Health is rolling out a new health service to help those who struggle with substance abuse and misuse. The newly enacted harm reduction program is new to the Coachella Valley, but not a new method of assisted healing. CJ Tobe with DAP Health shares what the program entails and how the services can be accessed. Visit daphealth.org for more information about the program.
By: Ceci Partridge
February 2, 2022
