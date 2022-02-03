DUI Checkpoint Set To Be In Palm Springs Tonight

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Police in Palm Springs plan to set up a vehicle checkpoint looking for impaired drivers today. The DUI checkpoint will take place at an undisclosed location Thursday beginning at 7 p.m. and continuing until 1 a.m. the following day, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. Officers will be on the lookout for motorists driving under the influence of any impairing substance, not just alcohol. Marijuana can also lead to a DUI, especially in combination with alcohol or other drugs, police said. Checkpoint locations are chosen based on historical data related to DUI crashes and arrests, according to police. Drivers caught driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol can spend time in jail and face up to $13,500 in costs, including fines, fees, classes, license suspensions and other expenses. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-02-03-2022 09:27