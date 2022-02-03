Palm Desert HS Wrestling Team Makes History To Win CIF-SS Division 1 Championship

On February 2nd, Palm Desert high school’s wrestling team traveled to Temecula Valley high school for the Division 1 CIF-ss championship final. https://twitter.com/PDAztec_Zink/status/1489095792971288580?s=20&t=w86fLnvsGn8Z2PMuFmQIAA This was going to be a tough one for the Aztecs, as the Golden Bears have represented a notoriously strong wrestling program for years. However, the Aztecs would end with the victory! Palm Desert wins in a close one, 37-35. This is the first in school history where their wrestling team has won the Division 1 CIF-SS championship title. This is huge for the Coachella Valley and a true testament to the talent on their squad and shows how hard the coaches have worked at building this program at Palm Desert high school. https://twitter.com/PDAztec_Zink/status/1489282181075652613?s=20&t=w86fLnvsGn8Z2PMuFmQIAA Now, the Aztecs wrestling team gets ready for the CIF-SS individuals, which will be held February 12th in Shadow Hills for the boys and the girls will be at La Quinta. After that, Masters is next then follows the State Finals.