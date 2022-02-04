Wally’s Desert Turtle resumes fashion show tradition

https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2022/02/ARTICLE.mp4 Music, lunch, drinks, and fashion. That’s what Wally’s Desert Turtle is about every Friday afternoon. For the past 30 years, locals from across the desert have come to Wally’s for their weekly fashion show. This is the only time Wally’s is open for lunch, and while you can enjoy some great food, you can also shop from local stores like La-Di-Da Jewelry, Chrissy’s and City Lites. "We have three pop up shops that come in and they set up their wears," La-Di-Da Jewelry owner Andrea Boyd said. "We do table side modeling. The models go table side from 11:30 to 2:30 p.m. and show all their wears." But, it’s not just the shopping regulars love. Every item purchased during lunch, 20% of the proceeds go towards Animal Samaritan. "It’s just the best," fashion show regular Nancy Williams said. "I’ve been to a lot of them. Everyone here is so friendly, Maddy is so wonderful, all the models are great and the product is wonderful. It speaks for itself. It’s really a fun place to be. The food is great so what else could you do but come to Wally’s." The tradition recently started back up again after a two year hiatus because of the pandemic. But, new owner Madalyn Botello wanted to make sure the tradition continued. "So many people would call constantly," Botello explained. "They were like, ‘Please bring the fashion show back!’ With COVID, we were really unsure how we were going to do it. Everyone has been super supportive of the changes we had to make but I really tried to stick with the tradition to continue that we have had forever." If you need some new jewelry or clothes, the fashion show is every Friday from 11:30 to 2:30 p.m.