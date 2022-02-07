Desert Hot Springs Hit-and-run

Desert Hot Springs, February 6, 2022 – On Saturday February 5, 2022, at approximately 6:30 pm, Desert Hot Springs Police Officers responded to the area of Palm Drive and Ironwood Drive for a report of a vehicle versus pedestrian traffic collision. Officers located an adult male pedestrian suffering from serious injuries on scene. Officers attempted life-saving measures until CalFire, and AMR ambulance personnel arrived. Unfortunately, the pedestrian succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on scene. Officers quickly learned the driver of the vehicle fled the scene and was not immediately located. The DHSPD Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded and assumed the investigation. On Sunday February 6, 2022 at approximately 8:45 am, investigators identified the vehicle and driver involved in the collision, and the driver, a (17) year old male from Desert Hot Springs, was taken into custody on charges including violation of California Vehicle Code 20001 – Felony hit and run involving in a death. For more information, please contact Doria Wilms, Deputy City Manager and Public Information Officer, via text at (760) 333-0518 or via email at dwilms@cityofdhs.org. Anyone with additional information pertaining to this investigation is encouraged to contact MAIT Investigator Chris James (760) 329-2904 ext. 351, or Officer Sean McGuire at ext. 366. If you wish to remain anonymous you can call Crime Stoppers at (760) 341-STOP.