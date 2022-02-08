Local & Community
Palm Desert Death Investigation Underway
Riverside County Deputies are investigating a person found dead in a Palm Desert home Tuesday. According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to a home in the 769000 block of New York Avenue just after 2:30 p.m. The public is encouraged to stay out of the area. However, no streets in the surrounding vicinity have been closed. The investigation is active and ongoing. NBC Palm Springs will update this story as more information becomes available.
By: Ceci Partridge
February 8, 2022
Link Copied To Clipboard!
Loading...