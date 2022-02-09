Cathedral City To Host Taste Of Jalisco This Weekend

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – Cathedral City officials will put on the Sixth Annual Taste of Jalisco Festival starting Friday. The event is scheduled for Feb. 11-13 at the festival lawn in front of City Hall and will feature a carnival, vendor market, tequila tasting, car show, Mexican cuisine and daily entertainment, according to organizers. The annual celebration honors the 25-year sister city relationship between Cathedral City and Tequila, Jalisco, located in Mexico. Headlining the live entertainment is Ballet Folklorico de Los Angeles and Mariachi Garibaldi de Jaime Cuellar with a performance of "Mexico Lindo." The show tells the stories of Mexico’s musical traditions through choreography and colors. The festival itself is free, but tickets for the performances range from $20 to $95. More information is available tasteofjalisco.com. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-02-09-2022 10:09