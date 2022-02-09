Teen Behind Bars on Suspicion of Killing Mecca Man

A 16-year-old boy was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of killing a Mecca man who was found dead Monday. The unidentified juvenile is accused of killing Gabriel Cervantes, 28, who was found dead by Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies in the 91800 block of Avenue 66. According to Sgt. Ed Baeza, Cervantes showed signs of trauma on his body that indicated a homicide. Investigators on Tuesday identified the Oasis resident as a potential suspect in the murder and booked him into Juvenile Hall without incident. The investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information about the death was asked to contact Investigator Arnoldo Iniguez of the sheriff’s Thermal Station at 760-863-8990. Previous Story: Deputies Investigation Possible Homicide in Mecca