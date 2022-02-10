Ava Michelle aka “Tall Girl” and Anjelika Washington Talk Returning for Round 2

I had a blast interviewing the cast of "Tall Girl" a couple of years ago (yup, pre-pandemic) and it was nice seeing the entire gang back for round 2. I sat down with our tall girl heroine, Ava Michelle aka Jodi, and Anjelika Washington aka Fareeda, Jodi’s best friend. We talked about their characters, working on the sequel, and that hopefully, we’ll get "Tall Girl 3." "Tall Girl 2" starts streaming on Netflix Feb. 11. For my complete "Tall Girl 2" interviews, click here.