Jason Ritter on Being The Crooked Man on Netflix’s “Raising Dion”

Jason Ritter is utterly menacing as The Crooked Man/Pat Rollins in Netflix’s "Raising Dion." But during our interview, he was sweet and reminded me so much of his late, great dad John Ritter. So yeah, Jason Ritter is my current man crush HA! He is back for season 2 and in this interview, he talks about being The Crooked Man and what’s in store for round 2 of "Raising Dion." Plus, we briefly talked about him as a young blond boy in one of the "Three’s Company" opening themes. "Raising Dion" is now out on Netflix. For my complete "Raising Dion" interviews, click here.