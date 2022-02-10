Woman Accused of Indio Hit-And-Run Posts Bail

INDIO (CNS) – A 34-year-old woman accused of hitting a pedestrian in Indio then driving away from the scene was free on bail today. Priscilla Vicuna Salcedo, of Indio, was arrested Tuesday for allegedly striking the pedestrian in a hit-and-run at 4:04 p.m. Sunday at 82-360 Highway 111. The unidentified man was taken to a hospital, where he remains in critical condition, according to Indio police Officer Benjamin Guitron. It was not immediately clear how police identified Salcedo as the suspect, but she was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of hit-and-run causing injury. She posted $65,000 bail on Wednesday. She is tentatively scheduled to make her initial appearance at the Larson Justice Center on April 20. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-02-10-2022 12:18