1,000 Square Foot Vegetation Fire Continues To Burn In Coachella

COACHELLA (CNS) – Firefighters were on the scene of a 1,000-square- foot vegetation fire in Coachella today. The Riverside County Fire Department received a report of the blaze at 1:06 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Avenue 52 and Fillmore Street. Emergency responders arrived on the scene to find an approximately 1,000-square-foot area on fire involving heavy fuels, tires and debris, according to officials. The cause of the blaze was under investigation and no expected time for containment was provided. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-02-11-2022 13:43