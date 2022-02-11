Convicted Felon On Parole Arrested for Illegally Possessed Firearm and Narcotics

On Thursday, February 10, 2022, at 7:30 P.M. the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force conducted a parole compliance check at a residence located in the 51000 block of Avenida Obregon in the city of La Quinta. During the compliance check Gang Task Force Officers located a loaded Colt semi-auto rifle, and suspected methamphetamine. They arrested convicted felon, David Mendez, 23 of La Quinta for Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of a Loaded Firearm with Narcotics, and Violation of Parole. Mendez was subsequently booked at John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. The Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force is committed to creating safe and secure neighborhoods free of violent crime and gang activity. If you have any information about this crime, please contact CVVCGTF member Officer Camarena at (760) 836-1600. If you have non-emergency information regarding gang activity, please use our online Gang Task Force Tip Form or call 951-922-7601. For media inquiries regarding this incident please contact the Media Information Bureau.