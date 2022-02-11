Tour De Palm Springs Street Closures

Thousands of cyclists will zoom into Palm Springs this weekend for the 24th annual Tour de Palm Springs Charity Bike Ride, which means several road closures will be necessary throughout the city on Friday and Saturday, Feb. 11–12. This year’s event honors first responders and veterans. Street closures Beginning Friday, Feb. 11, South Palm Canyon Drive from Baristo Road to Tahquitz Canyon Way will be closed to vehicular traffic from 6 am until 6 pm on Saturday, Feb. 12. Arenas Road will have a partial closure on the east and west of Palm Canyon Drive on Friday, Feb. 11 and Saturday, Feb. 12 until 6pm. On Saturday, Feb. 12, Tahquitz Canyon Way between Palm Canyon Drive and Indian Canyon Drive will be closed to traffic from 5 am-6 pm to accommodate the cyclists departing and returning. All traffic heading southbound on Palm Canyon Drive will be detoured westbound at Tahquitz Canyon Way. Northbound traffic along Indian Canyon Drive will be detoured eastbound at Tahquitz Canyon starting at 6 am until the final ride departs at 10 am. All traffic heading southbound on Indian Canyon Drive will be detoured east or westbound at Amado Road starting at 6 am until the final ride departs at 10 am on Saturday only. Expect delays throughout the City from 6 am – 7 pm on Saturday, Feb. 12.