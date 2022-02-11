Two People Shot Within Minutes In The Coachella Valley

BERMUDA DUNES (CNS)- A juvenile was shot tonight in the unincorporated Bermuda Dunes area. The shooting occurred at approximately 9:01 p.m. near the area of Avenue 42 and Jamaica Sands Drive, KESQ3 reported. The victim was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition. A second shooting in Coachella Valley occurred at 9:15 p.m. on the 400 block of West Palm Vista Drive in Palm Springs, KESQ3 reported. The Palm Springs Police Department is investigating the circumstances around the shooting of the male victim, whose injuries were not immediately known. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-02-10-2022 22:50