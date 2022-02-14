78 Couples Get Married At Loveland Ski Area’s 31st Annual Mountaintop Matrimony

(Clear Creek County, Colorado – February 14, 2022) 78 couples tied the knot on Valentine’s Day today at the 31st Annual Mountaintop Matrimony mass wedding ceremony. The wedding took place in Forest Meadow. The elevation is 11,215ft! This year’s event saw only 14 couples get married, and 64 renewed their vows. After the wedding, couples skied & snowboarded down the mountain and enjoyed an après ski party and prize raffle.