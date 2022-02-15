Coachella And Stagecoach Ditch COVID-19 Mandates

INDIO (CNS) – The Coachella and Stagecoach music festivals will no longer require proof of COVID-19 vaccination, testing or masking, festival organizers announced today. The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, set for the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24, and Stagecoach Country Music Festival, slated for the weekend of April 29-May 1, changed their COVID-19 policies to be in alignment with local guidelines, officials said. "The event shall be presented in accordance with applicable public health conditions as of the date of the event and which may change at any time as determined by federal, state or local government agencies or instrumentalities, artists or the promoter; such requirements may include, without limitation, changes to capacity, attendance procedures and entry requirements, such as proof of vaccination and/or negative COVID-19 test, and other protective measures such as requiring attendees to wear face coverings," according to an announcement on websites for both events Tuesday. Coachella will be headlined by Billie Eilish, Harry Styles and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. Other acts scheduled to perform include rappers Lil Baby, 21 Savage, Baby Keem and Megan Thee Stallion; R&B singers Daniel Caesar, Giveon and Ari Lennox; singer-songwriters Phoebe Bridgers and Maggie Rogers; and dance-music acts Flume and Disclosure. Swedish House Mafia, the reunited EDM trio, will also perform, along with film composer Danny Elfman, the Italian rock band Maneskin, and the regional Mexican group Grupo Firme. Stagecoach will be headlined by Thomas Rhett, Carrie Underwood and Luke Combs. For more information regarding Coachella COVID-19 guidelines, visit coachella.com/rules. For more information regarding Stagecoach COVID-19 guidelines, visit stagecoachfestival.com/health-safety#content. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-02-15-2022 11:52