“Tall Girl 2” Interviews with Griffin Gluck, Luke Eisner, Jan Luis Castellanos

Griffin Gluck (Jack) and Luke Eisner (Stig) return for round 2 of "Tall Girl." Joining the cast is Jan Luis Castellanos as Tommy, Jodi’s fellow actor in their school’s revival of "Bye Bye Birdie." Take a look at my interview with the gentlemen as they talk about their characters, working on the sequel, and the many themes of the film. "Tall Girl 2" is now available to stream on Netflix. For my complete "Tall Girl 2" interviews, click here.