Two Dead After Rollover Crash In Thousand Palms

THOUSAND PALMS (CNS) – A woman and child are dead after a vehicle rolled over in Thousand Palms Tuesday. The Riverside County Fire Department received a report of the crash at 9:14 a.m. at Varner Road and Monterey Avenue and arrived to find a single vehicle that had rolled over. According to Officer Rafael Espinosa of the California Highway Patrol, the woman was driving eastbound on Varner when she suddenly lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over into the dirt. Espinosa said both the driver and the underage occupant were not wearing seat belts. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the child died after being rushed to a hospital. The cause of the crash was under investigation.