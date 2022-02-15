Where You Can See Broadway Shows in the Valley This Season

"Mamma Mia!," "Annie Get Your Gun," and "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" are among the latest offerings from Desert Theatricals and their partner, the City of Rancho Mirage. While "Mamma Mia!" is now sold out, there are still some tickets available for "Annie Get Your Gun" and "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum." Desert Theatricals Producers Joshua Carr and Ray Limon visited The Morning Show to talk about their latest projects. And I made a big announcement – I will be playing the role of Lycus in "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum." Here are the dates for their upcoming shows: Irving Berlin’s "Annie Get Your Gun" — March 18th and 19th "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum" — April 15th and 16th The shows will be performed at the beautiful Rancho Mirage Amphitheatre. To buy tickets, click here.