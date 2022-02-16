“Catch the Fair One” is an Affecting Drama-Thriller You Need to See

"Catch the Fair One" is equal parts affecting drama and absoribing thriller and that’s largely to the duo of actress Kali Reis and writer/director Josef Kubota Wladyka. Reis, who’s a professional fighter, gave the story idea to Wladyka who created a thoroughly engaging film that is at times family drama and murder mystery. I spoke to both Reis and Wladyka about the making of the film and congratulated the former for nabbing an Independent Spirit Award nomination in the Best Female Lead for the film. "Catch the Fair One" from IFC Films is now out in theaters and video-on-demand. For more on my "Catch the Fair One" interview, click here.