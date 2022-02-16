Driver Who Died In A Single Car Crash, Also Killing A Child ID’d

THOUSAND PALMS (CNS) – Authorities today identified a 27 year-old woman who died along with a child passenger after their vehicle rolled over in Thousand Palms. Myriam Perez Machado of Indio was found dead at the scene when the Riverside County Fire Department responded to the rollover crash at 9:14 a.m. at Varner Road and Monterey Avenue. According to California Highway Patrol Officer Rafael Espinosa, Machado was driving eastbound on Varner when she suddenly lost control of the vehicle and it rolled over into the dirt. Neither She nor the child were wearing seat belts. The child was transported to the hospital and later died. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Corner’s Bureau identified Machado on Wednesday after notification of her family. The child has yet to be identified. The cause of the crash was under investigation. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-02-16-2022 09:22