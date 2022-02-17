Alleged Gang Member Behind Bars on Suspicion of Firearm Possession

CATHEDRAL CITY (CNS) – A convicted felon and known gang member was behind bars today on suspicion of illegally possessing a firearm, authorities said. Bryan Gonzalez, 28, of Cathedral City, was arrested Wednesday when Riverside County Sheriff’s Department deputies conducted a search at his residence in the 31000 block of Avenida Valdez. According to Sgt. Paul Heredia, deputies found a handgun with tampered serial numbers during the search. Gonzalez was booked into the John Benoit Detention Center on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm and violating parole, where he remained without bail. Jail records did not indicate when he will next appear in court. Gonzalez’s previous criminal history was not immediately available. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-02-17-2022 10:09