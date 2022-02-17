Embrace the Culture: Non-Fungible Tokens, the Metaverse and Digital Currency

The popularity of cryptocurrency, NFTs and digital investments have caused lots of stirr lately, but what exactly is an NFT or Non-fungible token? And how is it used? Where is the metaverse and who is invited? NBC Palm Springs’ Dante Walker explains the ins and outs of it all. To learn more about NFTs visit flat_black_shop in Palm Desert for a NFT workshop hosted by @jpatronmusic of @cryptocholos. The event takes place on Sunday, February 27th.