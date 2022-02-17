Naomi Osaka Receives Wild Card At 2022 BNP Paribas Open

The 2018 BNP Paribas Open champion is set to return to the desert this March for the annual tennis tournament. This will be the first time Osaka returns to Indian Wells since 2021 where she withdrew just weeks before the start of the tournament. 2018 champion ➡️🌴@naomiosaka is awarded a wild card and returns to #TennisParadise March 7-20🔥 pic.twitter.com/cz01Hh14Qi — BNP Paribas Open (@BNPPARIBASOPEN) February 17, 2022 The 2022 BNP Paribas Open starts March 7 and runs through March 20.