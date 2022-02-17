NBCares Silver Linings: Inaugural BE A HERO 5K and JR. Superheroes Dash

The pandemic has been very difficult for all of us, especially children and families struggling with remote learning and loss of activities. The Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center has partnered with the Hazelden Betty Ford Children’s Program to host their very first inaugural Be a Hero 5K Run Walk to raise awareness for children affected by a loved one’s addiction and children hurt by abuse. The event is Saturday, February 19th, 2022. There will be a wellness fair and activities for kids. More information can be found at events.hakuapp.com/be-a-hero-5k.