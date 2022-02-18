NBCares Silver Linings Modernism Week 2022

Palm Springs is back in the time warp with the 17th annual Modernism Week extravaganza! In this NBCares, Sandie Newton sits down with Modernism Week Executive Director Lisa Vossler Smith who shares what you can expect from the most significant mid-century architectural treasures of Palm Springs. Upcoming Modernism Week Highlights Tours Premier Double Decker Architectural Bus Tour Modernism Week Featured Home Tour: Maison Bleue Moderne Modernism Week Featured Home Tour: Seventies Sackley Modernism Week Featured Design Project Tour: Limón Forgotten Frey: Albert Frey’s Cree House Frey House II Tour + Museum Day Passes A Tour of Richard Neutra’s Home A Visit To S. Charles Lee’s Tamarisk West Barry Berkus’ Chalet Palms – A Vision for Community Resort Living Boomtown – Revel in the Revivals Calypso Palms Maiden Tour Cody Court Historic William Cody Homes of Rancho Mirage El Rancho Vista Estates Home Tour Explore A Modernist Time Capsule From Another Millennium Frank Sinatra’s Neighborhood – The Movie Colony Heart of the City – Pioneers to Playground of the Stars Historic Tennis Club Tour of Homes Hot Purple Energy Architectural Bike Ride – North Mesquite Canyon Estates – A Late Midcentury Modern Enclave Modernist Treasures – Lush Living on the Links Park Imperial South: Experience the Original Concept for Palm Springs Resort Living Seven Lakes Golf and Country Club Home Tour Shangri-La of the Stars – Midcentury Showcase Temple Isaiah – The Evolution of Classical to Extreme Modernism The Lautner Compound Tour Twin Palms Estates Exteriors Walking Tour – Krisel with the Alexanders Ushered in a New Design Era Shows & Exhibitions Palm Springs Modernism Show & Sale Palm Springs Modern Design Expo 2022 Modernism Week Vintage Trailer Show Behind the Velvet Ropes of Studio 54 Fashion Show Curated Vintage Event Iconic Fins and Tails of Classic Midcentury Autos Modernism Week Vintage Car Show Modernism Yard Sale The Jack, King & Queen of SHAPE: Ben SEIBEL, Russel WRIGHT & Eva ZEISEL: An Exhibit of Rare Dinnerware Talks & Films "A Design Revolution: The Harvard 5 in New Canaan" A Very Cool Shag Experience with Josh Agle Alan Hess on Organic Modern Master Architect Kendrick Kellogg As I Knew Him: My Dad, Rod Serling Charles Phoenix: FABULOUS FLORIDA in the 50s Film: ALUMINATION – The Story of Airstream, an American Icon Glamour Road – Color, Fashion, Style, and the Midcentury Automobile Jones Studio Houses: Sensual Modernism Lost, Saved & Endangered: Modernist Architecture in Palm Springs Home Movie Day Little Island – An Invitation to Dream in New York City Mojave Modern, Sonoran Style with Alan Hess Monday with Marcel Breuer Mother Nellie Coffman and Her Beloved Desert Inn Preservation of Modernism in Havana, Cuba Selection: Art, Architecture and Design from the Collection of Ronnie Sassoon The Architecture of Desert Leisure Tom O’Donnell: Generous Spirit of Palm Springs Vera – The Art and Life of an Icon, with Susan Seid and Trina Turk What Can We Still Learn from Frank Lloyd Wright Cocktails, Parties, and Nightlife "A Night at the Chi-Chi" Edith Farnsworth: Fierce and Fearless. An Elegant Afternoon Reception in Support of the Edith Farnsworth House Golf Par-Tee and Tournament at Seven Lakes Golf & Country Club Palm Springs Polynesia – South Sea Islands in the Desert Shag’s Modernism Week Print Release Party Shag’s Modernism Week Tiki & Architectural Prints Party "Unexpected Modernism: The Wiener Brothers Story" CAMP Highlights Free performances by The Dreamboats Thursday Free Films Sunday Free Films 3D Printed Houses – Designing for the Future Bakersfield Built: an Unlikely Modernism 1930-1970 Capturing the Spirit of the Modern Garden Case Study House #26 at 60 Designed for Dancing: How Midcentury Records Taught America to Dance Edith Farnsworth House – Clearly Original Framing the Desert Jock Peters: A Forgotten Early Modernist in Los Angeles Julius Shulman’s Modern San Diego Landscape/Modernism: The Twentieth-Century Invention of a Style Love and Buildings: Alfred Hitchcock’s Architectural Infatuations Marfa Modern – Houses as Site Specific Art Modernism-by-the-Sea: Midcentury Architecture on the Monterey Bay Modernism in the Middle: Exhibit Columbus and the Future of the Middle City Motel Americana Palm Springs Modern Dogs at Home Preserving Los Angeles: A Kaleidoscopic Tour of L.A.’s Built Heritage Regenerative Landscapes and Climate Adaptation Sandfuture Santa Fe Modern – Where the Ancient and the up-to-the-Minute Define Place Scaling 3D Printing To The Community Level: A Net Zero Master Plan Sculptura Botanica Sister Corita – with love to the everyday miracle Surfacedesign on Modern Landscapes: California and Beyond The Architecture of Whimsy: Mid-Twentieth Century Modern Architecture in South Florida The Geometry of Home: The Family Story of the Stahl House – Includes Signed Book The Glass House in Color: Coloring Midcentury Modern Architecture The Partnership of Russel and Mary Wright Where Today Meets Tomorrow – Eero Saarinen and the General Motors Technical Center 2022 Program Guide 2022 Schedule Guide