Tour Iconic, Innovative Homes in Palm Springs During Modernism Week

"We got up bright and early this morning at 7am, knowing that this would be our first house tour. we wanted to be the first ones in," said Larry and Vivian Hoffman, residents of Westchester, NY. "I’ve come out to Palm Springs a couple of times over the years and toured various homes and just loved it, and the chance to do several of them in one event is quite nice," said Adam Hargis, a Manhattan resident. Modernism Week returns to Palm Springs, and design enthusiasts from coast to coast are soaking in the warm valley weather and the luxurious presentation on mid-century modernism. "We look forward to coming out here each year for this show," said the Hoffmans. "It’s amazing and not disappointed. What an amazing home. It’s the highlight of our week when we’re out here." The 11-day February festival celebrates mid-century modern architecture, art, interior design, landscape design, and vintage culture in Palm Springs. Walkthrough tours of legendary homes tucked away in the valley are one of the highlights of the event each year. "I love design, I love architecture and a chance to peek into any of these amazing homes that have such an aura about them is something that I love," said Hargis. Each home embodies its own unique expression of bold colors, distinctive patterns, and renowned artwork. "You walk in and it opens up to a wall of glass in the back, a step down living room with an extended ceiling height (in the living room), so it kind of goes from a very private space to a very open space," said Roger Stoker, Owner of Grace Home. From compelling conversations to touristy sightseeing, the event has something for everyone, offering inspiration for many. "We have a lot more homes to see for the rest of the day, so we’ll be busy touring lots of homes, and then walking some neighborhoods and creating a wishlist of ‘Oh boy! We love this one and this one and this one," said Hoffman. And for some, an option to leave the frigid East Coast and find their new home in the heart of Southern California. "Anything’s possible," said Hoffman. Modernism Week will take place from Feb. 17 to Feb. 27. For tickets and more information, visit modernismweek.com.