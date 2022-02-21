Rubbish Fire Injures Man In Rancho Mirage

RANCHO MIRAGE (CNS) – A man was injured today in a fire that burned a pair of trash bins outside a Rancho Mirage business. The blaze was reported about 6:30 a.m. in the 34100 block of Monterey Avenue, near Dinah Shore Drive, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said multiple engine crews were sent to the location and encountered flames burning in the Dumpsters. A man standing nearby suffered unspecified injuries and was taken to Eisenhower Health for treatment, officials said. Crews extinguished the flames within a few minutes. No buildings were damaged, according to the fire department. The cause of the fire was under investigation. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-02-21-2022 11:49