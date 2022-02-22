Electric Parade, Fireworks, World of Color, Fantasmic! Returning to Disneyland

ANAHEIM (CNS) – Three of Disneyland’s most familiar shows will return to the park this spring, along with the centerpiece light show at California Adventure, Disney announced Tuesday. The Main Street Electrical Parade and "Disneyland Forever" fireworks spectacular will return April 22, the same day that "World of Color" makes its return to Disney California Adventure Park, while "Fantasmic!" will return to Disneyland on May 28. The electrical parade made its debut at the Anaheim theme park in 1972, with unique musical arrangements synchronized to each float. Disney parks around the world have presented evolving versions of the iconic parade over the years. For this year’s 50th anniversary, Disney is introducing a grand finale that celebrates the theme of togetherness in an all-new, seven-segment float stretching 118 feet in length that brings to life more than a dozen Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios films. Guests along each side of the parade route will see different stylized scenes from "Encanto," "The Jungle Book," "Raya and the Last Dragon," "Aladdin," "Coco," "Mulan," "Brave," "The Princess and the Frog" and more. The finale also pays tribute to the parade’s heritage with the return of the Blue Fairy character from "Pinocchio" and a unique, 19-foot-tall representation of Sleeping Beauty Castle. "Fantasmic!" is celebrating its 30th anniversary. Disney’s longest- running nighttime show, it’s an emotional extravaganza of colorful Disney- animated film images, choreographed to an exciting musical score and highlighted by the 45-foot-tall, fire-breathing Maleficent dragon. The waters of the Rivers of America come alive as Mickey Mouse dreams he is the Sorcerer’s Apprentice and faces some of Disney’s most dastardly villains, using the power of his imagination to save the day. Along the way, fantastic events and images as seen in Disney films like "Fantasia," "The Jungle Book," "Pirates of the Caribbean" and more come to life with live performers, character appearances, enhanced special effects and pyrotechnics. "World of Color" brings animation to life with fountains that create an immense screen of water at California Adventure. Combining music, fire, fog and laser effects with animated sequences, "World of Color" immerses audiences in some favorite Disney and Pixar stories. The powerful fountains can send water to heights ranging from 30 feet to 200 feet. From April 22 to late spring, the "Disneyland Forever" fireworks show will perform Fridays through Sundays, then run nightly in the summer. "Fantasmic!" and "World of Color" will return to their regular schedules upon reopening. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-02-22-2022 10:59