Section of Indio Roadway to Close For Bridge Construction Starting Tomorrow

INDIO (CNS) – Indio officials will close a section of Indio Boulevard starting tomorrow until March due to retrofitting construction in the area. Starting Wednesday, westbound Indio Boulevard between Clinton Street and Madison Street will close for construction work on the Indio Boulevard Bridge over the Coachella Valley Stormwater Channel. Eastbound Indio Boulevard will remain open during construction. City officials recommend using southbound Clinton Street through westbound Fred Waring Drive to northbound Jefferson Street as a detour. No specific date was provided for when the construction will end. Copyright 2022, City News Service, Inc. CNS-02-22-2022 10:49