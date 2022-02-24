2022 Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic Softball Tournament Info

The Mary Nutter Collegiate Classic softball tournament is back in the Coachella Valley after a year hiatus, due to the pandemic. This tournament will feature 27 teams and several of the top-ranked division one softball programs in the country, like Washington, UCLA, and Oklahoma. Along with most of our southern California division one softball programs as well, like Cal State Fullerton and the University of San Diego. They’re going to be battling it out over at the Big League Dreams Sports Park in Cathedral City from February 24th through February 27th. For tickets, you can CLICK HERE. For the schedule CLICK HERE. If you cannot make it out in person, you can stream every game live on flosoftball.com