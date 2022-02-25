NBCares Silver Linings Author Janet Zappala’s New Children’s Book

Janet Zappala, award-winning television news journalist, certified nutritional consultant, TV Host, producer, animal lover and now children’s book author stopped by to share her latest venture "Guapo’s Giant Heart." Janet shares the inspiration and story behind the tale which originated right here in the Coachella Valley. Some of the proceeds from the book’s profits will be donated to the Coachella Valley Horse Rescue. More information can be found at JanetZappala.com.